Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$88.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Natural Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian Natural Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,131,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,158,000 after acquiring an additional 523,124 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 244,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.