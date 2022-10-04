Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,200 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 319,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 161.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canfor from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canfor from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. Canfor has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

