Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Down 2.3%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 120,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,264,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CANO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.58 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter worth $41,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cano Health

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.