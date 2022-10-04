Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,009 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $90.40. 26,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

