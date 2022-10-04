Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,882 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 58.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 599,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,640,012. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,111 shares of company stock worth $2,926,662 in the last 90 days. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.