Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $548,000 Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,505 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in SEA by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 107.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.87.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,398. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.27. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. SEA’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

