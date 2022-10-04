Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on META shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,446,098. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.58. The company had a trading volume of 644,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,113,892. The firm has a market cap of $380.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

