Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ META traded up $2.97 on Tuesday, hitting $141.58. 644,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,113,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.60. The company has a market cap of $380.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,098. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

