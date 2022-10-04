Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 238 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

ORCL traded up $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.65. 297,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,689,037. The stock has a market cap of $177.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

