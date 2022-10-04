Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,191 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RYT stock traded up $7.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.51. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,430. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $226.31 and a 52-week high of $327.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.35 and its 200-day moving average is $258.99.

