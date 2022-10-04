Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 462.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,031. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $91.76.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

