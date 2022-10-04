Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $6.83 on Tuesday, hitting $132.88. The stock had a trading volume of 177,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,293. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

