Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 28,819 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,819 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 242.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 31,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,559. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $60.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33.

