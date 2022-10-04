Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 318 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

NYSE TRV traded up $3.94 on Tuesday, reaching $161.01. 22,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,639. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.