Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 767 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $177.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,559. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.12. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $171.69 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.