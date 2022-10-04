CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Up 8.2% in September

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 417,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 159,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTR stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. 497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,520. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $426.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $30.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CapStar Financial to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

