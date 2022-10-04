Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.27

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 114523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$79.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

Further Reading

