CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Oppenheimer

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on CarMax to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04. CarMax has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. CarMax’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 480.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

