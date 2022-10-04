Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.97

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 220604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,991,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,030 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 8.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,559,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 122,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 2.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 33,951 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 6.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 876,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 51,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 297,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

