Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,700 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 842,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $6,025,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.74. 545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.47. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $223.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

