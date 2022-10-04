CashHand (CHND) Hits Market Capitalization of $163.87

CashHand (CHND) traded up 72.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashHand has a total market cap of $163.87 and approximately $1,606.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CashHand has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00147123 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Mirai (MIRAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
CashHand Profile
CashHand (CRYPTO:CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CashHand Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.