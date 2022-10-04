Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.52. 1,723,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,478. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. Catalent has a twelve month low of $72.19 and a twelve month high of $140.55.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Catalent by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,479,000 after purchasing an additional 632,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 15.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

