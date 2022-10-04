Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after acquiring an additional 272,481 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,318,000 after buying an additional 47,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,934,000 after buying an additional 142,170 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,702,000 after buying an additional 89,173 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.83. 4,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,326. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

