Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Affirm comprises 2.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Affirm worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Affirm from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Affirm to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their price target on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 169,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131,513. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.