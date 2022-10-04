Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.47.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $16.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,408. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $439.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.12. The company has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

