Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Invests $448,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Snowflake by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $9.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.99. 57,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,082,606. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

