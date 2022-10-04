Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68,512.0% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 34,256 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,825,436. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

