Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Loveless Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 2.0% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 4.4 %

CAT stock opened at $171.23 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

