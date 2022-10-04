Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lessened by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $2,613,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 407,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.1% during the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 12,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Caterpillar by 280.1% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $8.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

