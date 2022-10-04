Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $266.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Tigress Financial from $282.00 to $266.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.44.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $171.23 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.23.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

