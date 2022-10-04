CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,400 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 768,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $598,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $43,215.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,917,549.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,180 shares of company stock worth $2,117,131. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,881,000 after acquiring an additional 68,992 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,581,000 after acquiring an additional 315,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 941,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

CBZ traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

