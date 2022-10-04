CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $120.22 million and $19.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,177.56 or 0.99993818 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051532 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00064058 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021779 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004900 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

