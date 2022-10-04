Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $102.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.87. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.