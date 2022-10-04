Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVE. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, CSFB set a C$37.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.86.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$22.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.01. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$12.95 and a 52-week high of C$31.19. The firm has a market cap of C$43.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$19.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 4.2500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,054.98. In other news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,054.98. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,129,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,009,620.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,549.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

