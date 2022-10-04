Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVCY. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVCY opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 715,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

