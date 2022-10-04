C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Up 11.5% in September

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on C&F Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in C&F Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.31. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,982. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 20.40%.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

About C&F Financial

(Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Read More

