Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is TTP Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

TTP Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 344.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 2.5% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $391,652,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $325,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,899 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,799 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,577 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $169.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,317. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.91.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

