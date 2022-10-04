Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Short Interest Update

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,190,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 23,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 23.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Chewy to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,877,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,834 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,326,000 after buying an additional 97,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHWY traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 37,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,386. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -231.55 and a beta of 0.50. Chewy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

