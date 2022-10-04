Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Short Interest Up 10.7% in September

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,140,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 10,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Activity at Chico’s FAS

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS Trading Up 7.1 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. 94,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.18. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

