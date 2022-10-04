Chimera Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 21,974 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 452% compared to the average daily volume of 3,982 call options.

CIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

CIM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. 163,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563,019. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,878,000 after buying an additional 176,508 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,331,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,596,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 405,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 2,951,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 214,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

