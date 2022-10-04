Chiron Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13,476.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 709,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,942,000 after buying an additional 170,401 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,797. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

