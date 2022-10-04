Chiron Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 286,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 72,854 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,192,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,678,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 70,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.96. 586,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,847,947. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $97.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

