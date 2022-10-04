Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $546,000 Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,055,121.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at $52,055,121.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $117,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,794,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942 over the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,849,380. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.71. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

