Chiron Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $13,302,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,167,392. The stock has a market cap of $259.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.