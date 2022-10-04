Chiron Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,311,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 46,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 48,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,098. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on META shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $218.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $140.68. 790,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,113,892. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

