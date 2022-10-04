Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 189,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,285,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,294 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $765,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.24. 5,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,501. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $57.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

