Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 3,520 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEED. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 139.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DEED stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,397. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03.

