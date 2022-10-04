Chiron Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,357,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,871,000 after buying an additional 50,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,179,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,681,000 after buying an additional 207,483 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 116,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,730. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 38.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.48. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.28%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

