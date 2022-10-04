Christie Group plc (CTG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on November 4th

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Christie Group Stock Performance

LON CTG opened at GBX 114 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.55. The stock has a market cap of £30.24 million and a PE ratio of 876.92. Christie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.55 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 785.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Christie Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Monday, September 26th.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.