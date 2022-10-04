Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.77. The company had a trading volume of 31,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

